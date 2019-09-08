Home
Engagements & Forthcoming Marriages
Gloria Barnum - Trevor Magnotti
Carl and Mary Barnum, of Frankfort, together with Bruce and Kris...
Published on September 8, 2019
Joel Janik - Amber Bembnister
Tony and Stephany Bembnister of Brownstown Michigan are pleased to...
Published on February 3, 2019
Ashley Gransden - Elliot Evans
Mark and Annette Evans, of Suttons Bay, together with Mike and Mary...
Published on December 9, 2018
Brooke Rodes - Marc Ruemmler
Mike and Robin Rodes, of Traverse City, are happy to announce the...
Published on September 23, 2018
