31 Announcements
Anniversaries
Thomas - 50th
Jane and George were married on July 28, 1969 at St. Mary's of Mt....
Published on August 4, 2019
Gnepper - 50th
The children of Curt and Diane (Pittenger) Gnepper, Heath (Andrea)...
Published on July 14, 2019
Olendorf - 50th
High school sweethearts, Don and Donna Olendorf, were married on June...
Published on June 30, 2019
Nelson - 60th
TRAVERSE CITY - Morrie and Loretta Nelson celebrated their diamond...
Published on June 26, 2019
Denny and Carole Becker Celebrate 50 Years!
Happy 50th wedding anniversary to Denny and Carole Becker! Thanks for...
Published on June 20, 2019
Jackson - 65th
Mr. James Harris Jackson and Miss Margery Mowers took their vows at the...
Published on June 16, 2019
Yerrick - 60th
Ken and Carole Yerrick, of Traverse City, formerly of Midland, are...
Published on March 17, 2019
Correll - 50th
Adair and Cherie shared their marriage vows on March 15, 1969 at the...
Published on March 10, 2019
Hyland - 70th
Chester and Janet Hyland were married Feb. 12, 1949 at the Zion...
Published on February 28, 2019
Loney - 60th
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Loney will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary...
Published on February 24, 2019
